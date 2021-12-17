S'pore-born Citi veteran to head its global client service

SINGAPORE - In a first for Singapore, global banking giant Citibank has appointed Singapore-born Money K as its global head of global client service (GCS). In his new role, which will be based in Singapore, Mr Money will work in partnership with Citi's regional leadership teams worldwide as well as product and control partners. He will report to Ms Ida Liu, who is the US-based global head of Citi Private Bank.

Mr Money has more than 20 years of experience at Citi, starting in 1999 with Citi corporate affairs, before joining the private bank in 2003 in senior marketing roles within Asia-Pacific. Before that, he was in journalism and public relations consulting.

