TOKYO (AFP) - Japan's SoftBank Group on Friday (July 26) announced a new US$108 billion (S$147.69 billion) investment fund, the long-mooted successor to its blockbuster Vision Fund, with partners including Apple and Microsoft.

SoftBank Group itself will plough US$38 billion into the fund, which it said in a statement would "facilitate the continued acceleration of the AI (artificial intelligence) revolution though investment in market-leading, tech-enabled growth companies".