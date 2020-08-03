SocGen shuts S'pore trade commodity unit after Hin Leong hit

Societe Generale is closing its Singapore trade commodity finance unit after the collapse of Hin Leong Trading prompted the bank to halt fresh funding to such firms in the region.

The bank is dismissing all front office staff dealing with transactions, but keeping some administrative workers, said people with knowledge of the matter, who asked not to be identified.

Large Asian commodities trading clients with operations in Singapore will now be handled by Hong Kong, the people said.

SocGen is cutting ties with Singapore-based small and medium commodities trading firms.

It was among more than 20 Singapore and international banks owed US$3.8 billion (S$5.2 billion) by oil trader Hin Leong, which filed for creditor protection this year after crude prices crashed.

The French bank, which was owed US$240 million (S$330 million) by the firm, later decided to freeze the allocation of new funds to oil traders in the Asia-Pacific.

"Natural resources financing is one of Societe Generale's core expertise," the bank said in a statement last Friday. "The bank is and will remain committed to the trade commodity finance sector, including in Asia.

"Societe Generale continuously adapts its set-up to better serve its global and local clients and leverages its presence and strengths in Asia to bring proximity and appropriate solutions to its clients."

SocGen posted a surprise first-quarter loss as its investment banking unit set aside €342 million (S$554 million) for risky assets in the period, in part related to two fraud-related charges. SocGen did not identify the cases but said it may have to provision more over the remainder of the year.

Plummeting oil prices and rising bankruptcies are forcing French lenders to review their trade commodity financing activities.

Last month, Natixis said it was merging its infrastructure and commodities operations in a move planned before the coronavirus pandemic but which was accelerated in recent months.

Banks were already pulling back from commodities in Asia before the chaos triggered by the coronavirus. Over the past few years, the industry has been rocked by a number of high-profile collapses and scandals, including multimillion-dollar losses by some major Chinese and Japanese traders, and the spectacular downfall of Noble Group, one of the biggest names in the industry.

Trade finance is the lifeblood of the global commodity trading industry, which needs access to hundreds of billions of dollars to fund the buying, blending, storing and transporting of raw materials. Without access to short-term credit, traders' businesses would all but collapse.

HSBC Holdings, the biggest bank creditor to Hin Leong, has said it booked substantial loan loss provisions from an exposure to oil traders that amounted to US$2 billion in the first quarter. Dutch lender ABN Amro is the second-largest creditor after HSBC, according to a draft copy of Hin Leong's presentation for bank creditors earlier this year seen by Bloomberg News.

BLOOMBERG