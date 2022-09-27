Single family offices in Asia are doing better than their Europe, Middle East peers in 2022: Credit Suisse

SINGAPORE - Single family offices (SFOs) in Asia have outperformed their European and Middle Eastern counterparts in the first seven months of this year, Credit Suisse's inaugural Single Family Office Index has found.

The SFO Index, which was released on Monday, tracked the financial asset performance of 312 SFOs across three regions - Asia-Pacific, Europe and the Middle East - from January 2020, the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, to July 29, 2022.

Sixty per cent of the SFOs covered in the index came from the Asia-Pacific region, while the remaining 40 per cent came from Europe and the Middle East.

Singapore is one of the key wealth management hubs in the Asia-Pacific and many high-profile individuals have set up their family offices here.

They include the billionaire founder of hedge fund Bridgewater Associates Ray Dalio and Mr James Dyson, who founded vacuum cleaning giant Dyson.

Mr Dyson set up his family office in Singapore in 2019.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore estimated there were about 400 SFOs here as at end-2020, but the number had jumped to 700 by the end of 2021.

Mr Andrew Chan, partner of Lioner International Group, which offers insurance, trust and family office advisory services, said SFOs like Singapore because it has the financial services and support structures in place for the planning, setting up and management of the family office.

Mr Chan added that Singapore has the talent to run and operate family offices - such as professional accountants, lawyers, bankers, investment managers and wealth and insurance planning specialists.

Family offices here and in the rest of Asia-Pacific have performed relatively better than their peers in Europe and the Middle East since the beginning of 2022.

According to the SFO Index, all three regions experienced declining performance, but the drop in Asia was of a smaller magnitude compared with what was seen in Europe and the Middle East.

The Asia SFO Index fell by 6.6 per cent. Europe and the Middle East saw greater decline, with Europe down by 8.1 per cent and the Middle East down by 11.8 per cent.

Ms Nannette Hechler-Fayd'herbe, Credit Suisse's head of global economics and research, said that Asia outperforming other regions is likely because many of its family offices have smaller exposure to equities.

Credit Suisse found that Asian SFOs allocated 44.93 per cent to equities.

In contrast, SFOs in Europe and the Middle East hold relatively more listed equities, with the former holding 49.6 per cent and the latter 53.7 per cent.