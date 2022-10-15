Singdollar

MAS tightens policy again to fight inflation

Updated
Published
4 min ago

Singapore's central bank tightened monetary policy again to counter inflation, although the move was not as aggressive as had been widely expected.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore also said on Friday that core inflation should come in at around 3.5 to 4.5 per cent over 2023, and headline inflation at 5.5 to 6.5 per cent. These figures take into account the impact of the increase in GST, which will go up by 1 percentage point in 2023.

The MAS has tightened monetary policy five times since October 2021.

SEE THE BIG STORY

Follow ST on LinkedIn and stay updated on the latest career news, insights and more.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on October 15, 2022, with the headline MAS tightens policy again to fight inflation. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top