Singaporeans to get consolidated view of their insurance policies on SGFinDex: DPM Wong

SINGAPORE - Singaporeans will be able to get a consolidated view of their insurance policies across various insurers with the addition of these plans to the Singapore Financial Data Exchange (SGFinDex), Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said on Wednesday.

The country will also invest $150 million in fresh funds to foster innovation in financial services, and further move towards its goal to do away with corporate cheques by 2025, Mr Wong announced in his opening address at the flagship Singapore Fintech Festival.

Singapore introduced the SGFinDex service in December 2020 to help individuals in their financial planning by giving them an overview of their financial information across banks and government agencies. These include details of their loans, deposits and Central Provident Fund balances.

The service, which individuals can access free of charge through their banks’ applications using their SingPass, was subsequently enhanced in 2021 to also include investment holdings from the Central Depository.

With a few clicks, individuals can access data from various private and public agencies, all consolidated in a single page such as their banks’ financial planning platforms.

The latest addition of insurance policies to SGFinDex will enable Singaporeans to identify potential gaps in their protection more easily, and have a more comprehensive view of their financial positions, said Mr Wong, who is also Finance Minister.

The insurers on the service are AIA, AXA, Great Eastern, Income, Manulife, Prudential and Singlife with Aviva.

Mr Wong said in his speech that technology can help individuals take better care of themselves.

He said: “Planning for your finances is a step towards having less stress in life, and building a more resilient financial future. But to do an in-depth review of your financial situation, you need data.”

Going forward, we hope to onboard more financial institutions and a wider range of financial information onto SGFinDex for greater convenience in financial planning.”

Mr Wong also announced on Wednesday that Singapore will invest $150 million over the next three years to further encourage innovation in the financial sector, including in emerging areas such as environmental, social and governance (ESG).

The funds will be used to enhance the Financial Sector Technology and Innovation Scheme. Set up in 2015, the scheme has helped to anchor new digital asset ecosystem players, and catalysed financial institutions’ efforts to adopt cutting edge technologies, said Mr Wong.

“More than 200 jobs have been created with the setting up of new innovation labs, and the scheme has also supported the growth of fintech start-ups into technology players with a strong nexus to financial services,” he added.