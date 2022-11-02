Singaporeans to get consolidated view of their insurance policies on SGFinDex: DPM Wong

SINGAPORE - Singaporeans will be able to get a consolidated view of their insurance policies across various insurers with the addition of these plans to the Singapore Financial Data Exchange (SGFinDex), Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said on Wednesday.
The country will also invest $150 million in fresh funds to foster innovation in financial services, and further move towards its goal to do away with corporate cheques by 2025, Mr Wong announced in his opening address at the flagship Singapore Fintech Festival.
Singapore introduced the SGFinDex service in December 2020 to help individuals in their financial planning by giving them an overview of their financial information across banks and government agencies. These include details of their loans, deposits and Central Provident Fund balances.
The service, which individuals can access free of charge through their banks’ applications using their SingPass, was subsequently enhanced in 2021 to also include investment holdings from the Central Depository.
With a few clicks, individuals can access data from various private and public agencies, all consolidated in a single page such as their banks’ financial planning platforms.
The latest addition of insurance policies to SGFinDex will enable Singaporeans to identify potential gaps in their protection more easily, and have a more comprehensive view of their financial positions, said Mr Wong, who is also Finance Minister.
The insurers on the service are AIA, AXA, Great Eastern, Income, Manulife, Prudential and Singlife with Aviva.
Mr Wong said in his speech that technology can help individuals take better care of themselves.
He said: “Planning for your finances is a step towards having less stress in life, and building a more resilient financial future. But to do an in-depth review of your financial situation, you need data.”
Going forward, we hope to onboard more financial institutions and a wider range of financial information onto SGFinDex for greater convenience in financial planning.”
Mr Wong also announced on Wednesday that Singapore will invest $150 million over the next three years to further encourage innovation in the financial sector, including in emerging areas such as environmental, social and governance (ESG).
The funds will be used to enhance the Financial Sector Technology and Innovation Scheme. Set up in 2015, the scheme has helped to anchor new digital asset ecosystem players, and catalysed financial institutions’ efforts to adopt cutting edge technologies, said Mr Wong.
“More than 200 jobs have been created with the setting up of new innovation labs, and the scheme has also supported the growth of fintech start-ups into technology players with a strong nexus to financial services,” he added.
Mr Wong said the Monetary Authority of Singapore will consolidate several areas under the scheme and maintain focus in key industry areas such as artificial intelligence, analytics, regulatory tech and cyber security.
“Concurrently, we will have new focus areas, such as ESG fintech and rolling out innovation challenges with readily implementable solutions.
“We will also support the next generation of centres of excellence which will spearhead the development of tools to support emerging domains such as Web 3.0,” said Mr Wong, who was referring to services based on decentralised technologies such as blockchain.
More details about the enhancements to the scheme will be released in the first quarter of 2023.
The Government had provided two rounds of funding to the scheme in earlier years, comprising $100 million in grant funding for nearly 500 projects and over $200 million in committed funding - funds from investors - for more than 1,000 projects.
Singapore is also moving closer to its goal to end the use of cheques by 2025. Mr Wong announced that MAS will issue a public consultation on Wednesday on several initiatives to eliminate all corporate cheques by that year.
“This will help to bring down a substantial portion of the cheque transaction volume in Singapore,” he said.
The share of cheques as a proportion of payments used to be 32 per cent in 2016, but now stands at 7 per cent.
“The continued reliance on cheques has resulted in sub-optimal business processes, and contributes to a relatively high cost of payments to the economy,” said Mr Wong.
But, he added: “Among the remaining individual users of cheques, we recognise there are some, especially seniors, who are still not comfortable with e-banking and e-payments. And we must not forget about them.
“To ensure that Singapore’s e-payment journey is inclusive, we will provide a longer runway for individuals to switch to alternative payment methods,” Mr Wong said.
“This will also give us more time to consider the right solutions for those who are unable to adopt e-payments, and look into the necessary transitional support. We will study these issues carefully, before consulting the public separately when we are ready.”
The flagship fintech festival, which runs until Friday at the Singapore Expo, is in its seventh edition and back as an in-person event for the first time since 2019.
It is organised by the Monetary Authority of Singapore and not-for-profit entity Elevandi, in partnership with event management company Constellar and in collaboration with The Association of Banks in Singapore.
Participants from more than 110 countries and 2,000 organisations are expected to attend this year’s festival.