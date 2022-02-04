Singapore Savings Bond interest rate crosses 2% for March issue

SINGAPORE (THE BUSINESS TIMES) - The interest rate of the 10-year Singapore Savings Bonds (SSBs) has crossed 2 per cent for the March issue.

The first-year interest rate stands at 0.59 per cent while the average return over a decade is 1.79 per cent per annum.

SSBs offered in any given month will pay a coupon that is linked to the daily average Singapore Government Securities yields as published by the Monetary Authority of Singapore in the previous month.

The maximum amount offered for the upcoming March issue is $150 million. Interest payment dates will be every six months on March 1 and Sept 1 until maturity.

The latest SSB issue closes on Feb 23, 2022.