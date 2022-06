SINGAPORE (FINANCIAL TIMES) - Singapore will be "brutal and unrelentingly hard" on bad behaviour in the crypto industry, according to its fintech policy chief, marking a stark shift in rhetoric after years of the city-state courting the sector.

Sopnendu Mohanty, chief fintech officer at the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), the country's central bank, questioned the value of private cryptocurrencies and said he expected a state-backed alternative to be launched within three years.