S'pore general insurance industry sees rise in underwriting profit despite more claims paid out

SINGAPORE (THE BUSINESS TIMES) - Singapore's general insurance sector saw a 10.7 per cent rise in underwriting profit to $262.7 million last year, from $237.3 million in 2020, despite more claims being paid out.

Overall gross written premiums rose 8 per cent on year to $4.4 billion as of end-2021, driven by strong uptake across its top 5 business segments, the General Insurance Association of Singapore (GIA) said on Thursday (March 24).

GIA said the positive uptake was due to the endemic Covid-19 prompting consumers to safeguard their assets against evolving risks.

The sector ended the year with a pay-out of $84.3 million more in claims compared to the previous pandemic year for three of its largest segments – motor, health, and employer’s liability – which represent half of the general insurance market. In total for 2021, $1.24 billion in claims were paid out across all segments.

By segment, the motor insurance segment recorded underwriting profit of $49.7 million for 2021, from $104.5 million a year earlier.

Although it posted a 2.7 per cent on-year increase in gross written premiums to $1.15 billion in 2021, total claims paid out also rose 8.3 per cent as more activities resumed and injuries due to road accidents increased.

The health insurance segment recorded an underwriting loss of $5.1 million in 2021, from a profit of $17.9 million a year ago, due to a 7.5 per cent increase in claims paid out, despite gross written premiums rising 7.8 per cent to $746.5 million.

Meanwhile, the property segment posted underwriting profit at $41.9 million, from $43.7 million in 2020, due to a 20.9 per cent increase in gross written premiums amid a thriving property space in Singapore

GIA expects a continued upward trend for the property insurance segment as construction activities progressively ramp up.

As for employers' liability insurance, underwriting profit was down at $29.9 million from $41 million a year ago.

Gross written premiums rose 4.7 per cent to $399.3 million in 2021, but the segment also paid out 13.7 per cent more claims with the rate of workplace injuries being more comparable to pre-Covid levels as workplace activities resumed.

The travel insurance segment, however, saw underwriting profit rise to $8.3 million from $5.2 million a year ago, although gross written premiums fell 15.7 per cent to $48.5 million amid muted travel activity in the first half of 2021.

GIA president Ronak Shah noted that cyber risks and sustainability will become increasingly pertinent issues moving forward.