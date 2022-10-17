S'pore digital wealth start-up Endowus buys Hong Kong's Carret Private

SINGAPORE - Digital wealth platform Endowus has acquired a majority stake in an independent wealth manager in Hong Kong as the Singapore company expands its business beyond the city-state.

The deal to buy more than 60 per cent of Carret Private Investments Asia brings together Endowus' digital wealth technology with Carret Private's ultra-high-net-worth customers across Asia.

Together, they will serve tens of thousands of clients with assets of more than US$4 billion (S$5.7 billion), said the firms' executives, who did not disclose terms.

"This is one of the first times a fintech start-up has gone and bought a traditional player in the space," Mr Gregory Van, chief executive officer of Endowus, said in a joint interview with chairman Samuel Rhee and Carret Private managing partner Kenneth Ho.

The acquisition underscores Endowus' ambition to cater to the growing number of affluent Asians seeking independent wealth advice using digital technology.

The independent wealth management business "is at a very nascent stage in Asia", with private banks dominating the industry, said Mr Rhee, a former CEO of Morgan Stanley Investment Management in Asia, who also serves as chief investment officer at Endowus.

"There is a tremendous upside to scale into one of the largest independent wealth managers for the ultra-high-net-worth segment in Asia," he said.

Endowus, which has raised $67 million in funding from investors including UBS, EDBI, Prosus Ventures and Samsung Ventures, has been looking to gain a foothold in Hong Kong. EDBI is the dedicated corporate investment arm of Singapore's Economic Development Board.

For Mr Ho, a veteran banker who leads Carret Private, it was the strategically right fit.

"We needed to get into the new age," Mr Ho said. "But Endowus is much more than a digital company. It has an extremely strong investment team, led by Sam as the CIO."

Endowus helps investors in Singapore access their financial portfolio across cash savings, pension and retirement plans. The total amount of assets Endowus is offering advice on reached more than $2 billion in August.

Endowus and Carret Private will continue to operate under their own brands. Carret Private has a minority shareholding in Singapore-based Lumen Capital Investors, a multi-family office that was founded by Mr Wilfried Kofmehl, a former CEO of Bank Julius Baer Singapore. BLOOMBERG