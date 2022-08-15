Singapore High Court grants crypto exchange Zipmex 3-month creditor protection

SINGAPORE (BLOOMBERG) - Asia cryptocurrency exchange Zipmex has been granted more than three months of protection from creditors by the Singapore High Court, giving the troubled firm breathing room to come up with a funding plan.

Justice Aedit Abdullah gave each of the five Zipmex entities a moratorium until Dec 2. This will shield the companies from potential creditor lawsuits. The firm operates out of Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia and Australia and was seeking a five-month protection from creditors to form a restructuring plan.

The trading platform ran into a cash crunch after its exposure to crypto lender Babel Finance soured. Zipmex recently allowed partial withdrawals after shutting them down late last month.

Zipmex's moratorium comes after a decision earlier this month by Justice Abdullah to grant the parent company of Vauld, another crypto firm with local operations, three months' protection from creditors.

Vauld, a distressed crypto lender, announced in July that it was freezing withdrawals, adding to a series of high-profile crypto collapses. Hodlnaut, another crypto lender with operations in Singapore, has also halted withdrawals.

Many digital asset companies worldwide have been hit by a rout in the crypto sector this year that has only just begun to stabilise.

Crypto lending - where promises of yields above 10 per cent were not uncommon - came under strain after the TerraUSD stablecoin collapsed and the Three Arrows Capital hedge fund unravelled.

