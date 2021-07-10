For Subscribers
Singapore banks target region’s emerging affluent segment
SINGAPORE - Wealth managers are taking advantage of the Covid-induced consumer shift to digital by blending technology and human capabilities to expand their reach to the fast-growing emerging affluent segment across Asia.
Growth of household wealth in Asia is likely to outpace the rest of the world with more people in Singapore expected to see their net worth cross the million dollar mark by 2025, studies show.