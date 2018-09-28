Singapore bank lending in August inches back to growth

SINGAPORE - Bank lending in Singapore crept higher in August from a month ago after July saw the first decline since January, preliminary data from the Monetary Authority of Singapore showed on Friday (Sept 28).

Loans through the domestic banking unit - which captures lending in all currencies, but reflects mainly Singapore-dollar lending - stood at $670 billion in August, 0.4 per cent up from $668 billion a month ago.

The growth reverses from the 0.9 per cent month-on-month decline in July, as business lending returned to growth. Business lending increased 0.6 per cent in August to $405 billion. In July, business lending fell 1.4 per cent.

Consumer lending in August was flat at $265 billion. In July, this was down 0.1 per cent on a month-on-month basis.

From a year ago, bank lending rose 5.6 per cent, stronger than the year-on-year increase of 5.5 per cent posted in July.

