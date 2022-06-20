Shared values have kept her at OCBC for 17 years

Ms Iris Ng spent six years working as a relationship manager at two banks - one local and one foreign - before she took up a similar position at OCBC Bank in 2005.

Seventeen years later, the 44-year-old is now business head of middle market for global commercial banking, leading a team of 32 people. She said she has stayed with OCBC because its work culture and values connect with her.

"I feel that OCBC has always been very rooted to the SME (small and medium-sized enterprise) segment.

"As long as you have customers at the centre of play, everything that you design around it or your engagement around it will be customer-centric," said Ms Ng, who oversees the commercial banking needs of SMEs.

She added that her friendly colleagues and their attitude, where everyone just wants to make sure things work out so that they can serve customers better, have also helped her stay.

"If everyone has a common goal, then it wouldn't be you versus me. It will be how we can work together to serve the customers," said Ms Ng.

She noted that, like many young people in their 20s or 30s, she, too had concerns over how her career would pan out when she was at that age. The itch came around her fifth year with OCBC, recalled Ms Ng.

After a decade as a relationship manager, she started to wonder if that was the career path she wanted to be on, she said.

As a relationship manager, Ms Ng was working with product specialists to cater to clients' needs. She considered moving to a specialist role, whether with OCBC or another bank.

She had a discussion with her superior and was offered the opportunity to step up, into a leadership role. Ms Ng became a team leader from 2011 to 2018 before she was promoted to head the business unit.

"In my 30s, when I was looking at joining other banks, I still felt that OCBC's values were really quite aligned with my personal values, the culture fit me well and my bosses were nice."

Ms Ng, who is married to a pilot and has two children, aged six and 10, said even before the Covid-19 pandemic, her bosses were understanding. They gave her more leeway, such as staggered working hours, which helped her juggle work and family responsibilities.

Ms Ng noted that Covid-19 has disrupted industries and changed people's attitudes and expectations of work.

She now spends three days a week in the office, and said: "Now people want a hybrid work arrangement. Nobody likes to work 100 per cent in the office."

Joyce Lim