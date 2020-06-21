Seven more UOB branches in shopping malls and retail areas to reopen on Monday

SINGAPORE (THE BUSINESS TIMES) - United Overseas Bank (UOB) will reopen seven additional branches in shopping malls and retail areas on Monday (June 22) after Singapore commenced the second phase of reopening last Friday, adding to the 48 UOB branches that are already open islandwide.

The branches were chosen based on higher customer footfall as food and beverage establishments and retailers once again open up in shopping malls, UOB said in a statement on Saturday.

Mr Benny Chan, head of channels, group channels and digitalisation at UOB, said: "While we continue to encourage our customers to use our digital services for their banking needs, we are mindful that some customers may need to visit a branch as they gradually resume daily activities."

UOB's safe distancing ambassadors will be at each branch to ensure that customers follow safe distancing requirements. All visitors will be required to wear a mask, complete the SafeEntry check-in and check-out procedures, undergo temperature screening and make health and travel declarations prior to entering a UOB branch.

Meanwhile, in addition to increased frequency of cleaning at all branches, automated teller machines (ATMs) and auto lobbies, a commercial grade self-disinfecting coating has been applied to high-touch areas such as counters and ATMs.

UOB will monitor customer traffic and government guidelines before deciding when to reopen its remaining seven branches, it said.

OCBC Bank on Friday reopened five branches in Bishan, Bukit Panjang, Jurong West, City Square Mall and Paya Lebar Square. With this, OCBC also resumed in-person meetings with customers on an appointment basis for all financial services. OCBC plans to reopen all its branches over the next two weeks.