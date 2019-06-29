Second season of DBS' Sparks drives home the sustainability message

SINGAPORE - DBS Bank on Friday (June 28) debuted the second season of Sparks, a mini-series inspired by true stories of social enterprises and their journey from the ground up.

Themed "Everyday Heroes for a Better World", the second season explores social issues including plastic pollution, food waste and social inequality.

"The whole purpose of season two of Sparks is to heighten awareness and create a greater sense of urgency about the need to act," Karen Ngui, head of DBS group strategic marketing and communications and board member of DBS Foundation, said at the premiere.

The first three episodes shown at the premiere were based on the stories of Evoware from Indonesia, Bettr Barista from Singapore and Eco-Greenergy from Hong Kong.

These social enterprises are supported by the DBS Foundation, which has nurtured over 300 social enterprises in the region since 2014.

One of these social enterprises is Bettr Barista, a coffee academy that empowers marginalised individuals through on-the-job training in coffee brewing.

Its founder, Pamela Chng, said at the premiere: "We decided that businesses needed to be done better and differently. The whole idea was starting a social business that would not just make money, but also positively impact lives and the environment."

Ms Chng also emphasised that the everyday choices of individuals can collectively lead to a greater impact.

"Everybody drinks coffee, or tea, or chocolate - it doesn't matter, you are drinking something. And in that act, you have a decision that you can make," she said. "Say, if I support a social business that is impacting lives, I am doing my little bit to create jobs for somebody who may be otherwise jobless."

Also at the premiere was veteran actor Adrian Pang, who stars as banker Chester Teo in Sparks season two.

"It really has been inspiring to see how DBS has, in its own kind of quiet way, been spearheading these initiatives by young entrepreneurs to make a little change," said Mr Pang.

Since its 2016 debut, the first season of Sparks has garnered more than 250 million views and over 24 million digital engagements across the region.

The Sparks mini-series may be viewed at DBS.com/sparks.