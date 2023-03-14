Sea opens digital bank MariBank to public on invite-only basis

SINGAPORE – Tech giant Sea has quietly opened its digital bank to members of the public on an invite-only basis. MariBank was previously made available to just Sea group employees since the third quarter of 2022.

It now offers a Mari Savings Account with an interest rate of 2.5 per cent a year, with no minimum deposit, salary credit requirement or minimum spend amount.

Interest is accrued daily and calculated based on the previous day’s balance, according to The Straits Times’ checks on the bank’s website on Tuesday.

Customers can also send and receive money instantly via PayNow in the bank’s app, and pay at stores that accept PayNow QR codes.

They must be a Singaporean or permanent resident, and at least 18 years old, to open a Mari Savings Account.

Those who have received a MariBank invitation can download the app from the Apple App Store, Google Play Store, or Huawei AppGallery.

They can register for a MariBank account with a valid Singapore mobile number, and open a savings account digitally with Singpass Myinfo. Applications will be processed instantly or within one working day, said the bank, which noted that it is rolling out its services progressively.

The Straits Times has contacted Sea for comment on when MariBank will be officially launched and how it selects customers for the invite-only phase.

Sea, the parent company of e-commerce heavyweight Shopee and gaming arm Garena, has until now largely been quiet about its digital bank here.

It said last year that its digibanks are still in “a very nascent stage” – it has a licence in Malaysia under a consortium and also operates SeaBank in Indonesia and the Philippines.

“We have started some pilot programmes for MariBank, where we’ve opened up limited features to employees,” said group chief corporate officer Yanjun Wang at an earnings call last November.

The latest development comes after New York-listed Sea recorded its first quarterly profit, of US$422.8 million (S$ 570 million) for the fourth quarter ended Dec 31 following aggressive cost cuts and layoffs over the past year.

MariBank and Grab and Singtel-backed GXS Bank won Singapore’s two digital full bank licences and can serve retail and corporate customers.

There is also Trust Bank, which also operates only online but holds a full bank licence that allows it to function in a similar way to traditional lenders. It is backed by heavyweights Standard Chartered and FairPrice Group.

Singapore’s other digital banks - Anext Bank and Green Link Digital Bank – are wholesale banks that can serve micro, small and medium-sized enterprises and non-retail clients.

GXS also launched an invitation-only savings account last August.