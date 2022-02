SINGAPORE - The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has approved HSBC's acquisition of AXA Singapore, paving the way for HSBC to scale up its presence in the regional insurance market.

The bank said on Friday (Feb 11) that its indirect wholly owned subsidiary, HSBC Insurance (Asia-Pacific), has completed the acquisition of AXA Insurance in Singapore for US$529 million (S$712 million). The deal was first announced in August last year.