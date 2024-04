SINGAPORE – Singapore-headquartered cryptocurrency exchange Crypto.com is zooming in on the super rich to lift its business, even as it prepares for a widely expected pick-up in the crypto market.

Its president and chief operating officer Eric Anziani told The Straits Times in an interview that high-net-worth (HNW) and ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) individuals will be a big driver of the exchange’s business in the initial stage as they bring funds to the platform.