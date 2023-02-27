S’pore banks face slowing loan growth, higher credit costs in 2023 but outlook still bright

SINGAPORE – The three local banks face a continued slowdown in loan growth and higher credit costs this year but their earnings will stay buoyant, analysts told The Straits Times.

Last week marked the end of the results season for DBS Bank, OCBC Bank and UOB, which saw their net profits for the fourth quarter between October and December 2022 surge as a result of higher interest rates.

Still, rising rates also weighed on demand for loans and brought more competition for customer deposits – a cheap source of funds for banks – as people sought higher yields elsewhere.

After eliminating the impact of foreign exchange rate fluctuations, the loan books grew by 4 per cent year on year at DBS, 4.5 per cent at OCBC and 5 per cent at UOB.

These growth figures are largely in line with what the lenders had targeted for 2022, but mark a loss of steam compared with the 8 per cent to 10 per cent growth seen in 2021 during the pandemic.

Loan growth is expected to slow further in the year ahead. Ms Tania Gold, Fitch Ratings’ head of South and South-east Asian banks, expects only a 1 per cent increase in loans for the 2023 financial year as slower economic growth dampens demand.

But even with limited loan growth, the lenders’ profits should continue to increase due to the higher interest rates, she said.

The banks attributed the decline in fourth-quarter loan growth to customers repaying their loans instead of taking up new ones, and not a lack of demand, noted Ms Gold. They expect their loan books to see mid-single-digit growth this year.

While the quantum of United States rate hikes has been tapering, the three bank chiefs have said that they do not expect the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates this year, as inflationary pressures remain high.

Phillip Securities research analyst Glenn Thum said there is a lag before the impact of tapering rate hikes reaches the local banks.

“I don’t think we will see a dip in NIM (net interest margin) in the first two quarters. It will stay at an elevated rate of at least 2 per cent and might even hit higher than what the banks were guiding for the first two quarters, before moderating in the second half,” he said.

NIM represents the difference between the interest income generated by loans and investments and the interest expense paid on customer deposits.

Mr Thum added that the banks’ higher net interest income and NIM should more than offset a slowdown in loans.

“Loan growth levels will maintain in the coming quarter and pick up slightly in the rest of the year, more in the second half,” he said.