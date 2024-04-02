S’pore banks’ exposure to ailing US commercial real estate market not a concern, say observers

SINGAPORE – Local banks’ exposure to United States property, including its ailing commercial real estate sector, is small as a share of the banking sector’s total loan portfolio, and does not present systemic concerns, market observers said.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) monitors the country’s banking system exposure for financial stability purposes, they said, adding that the regulator’s mission will see it continuing to monitor developments in the US for potential contagion effects on Singapore.

The US commercial real estate sector has been under pressure as interest rates have risen over the past two years.

As a result, many property developers are struggling to refinance their debts, forcing some banks to boost their reserves for loan losses.

About 14 per cent of all commercial real estate loans and 44 per cent of loans on office buildings appear to be in a negative equity position, meaning the debt is greater than the property value, according to the US National Bureau of Economic Research. This increases the risk that borrowers will not repay and will default on their loans.

As a result, commercial property values have fallen by 22 per cent since the first quarter of 2022, when the US Federal Reserve began raising interest rates, while office prices have tumbled 35 per cent as demand for office space weakened following the adoption of remote work, according to analytics firm Green Street.

In 2023, MAS said an industry-wide stress test affirmed that banks in Singapore have adequate capital and liquidity buffers to weather potential downside risks arising from severe macro-financial stresses.

The adverse-stress scenarios include a severe downturn in the US economy and strains in the banking system triggered by the commercial real estate crisis, among other factors.

During the recent earnings reporting season in February, local banks said their exposure to US commercial real estate is less than 1 per cent of their respective loan books, which is considered non-significant.

DBS group chief executive officer Piyush Gupta said the bank’s exposure to commercial real estate “is about $90 billion”, of which most are mixed projects comprising retail, residential and office spaces.

Singapore accounts for around $55 billion or 60 per cent of DBS’ total commercial real estate exposure, and the local market is quite robust.

Hong Kong accounts for $18 billion or 20 per cent, down from $19 billion in the third quarter. About $13 billion is in mixed-use projects, and the remaining $5 billion is split equally between retail and office, Mr Gupta said.

The US accounts for $1 billion of the total commercial real estate exposure, while another $6 billion to $7 billion is in Britain and Europe, mostly in Singapore-led projects.

OCBC Bank, in its recent 2023 results, said loans to the US commercial real estate office space accounted for 0.7 per cent of the group’s loan book.

According to some estimates, the local asset management industry’s exposure to US real estate is also small. This includes exposure to US real estate investment trusts (Reits).