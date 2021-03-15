Recharging Asean's approach to climate transition

Covid-19 has had a devastating toll on Asean economies but it's easy to forget that another crisis looms - climate change - to which the region is deeply vulnerable.

While all Asean members have made Paris pledges, implementation has not been easy with huge infrastructure and funding gaps. If nothing is done, the economic impact of climate change will be profound - estimated GDP per capita loss for Asean members range from 0.7 per cent to 8.5 per cent by 2100. And this doesn't even take into account societal or environmental impacts.