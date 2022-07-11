Rampant US dollar hits new 24-year peak on the yen

HONG KONG (REUTERS) - The dollar climbed to a 24-year high on the yen on Monday (July 11) after Japan's ruling conservative coalition's strong election showing indicated no change to loose monetary policies, and global growth fears helped the safe-haven United States currency more broadly.

The US dollar climbed to as high as 137.28 yen in morning trading, its firmest since late 1998. It then pared those gains slightly and was last up 0.6 per cent at 136.93.

The dollar was also firm on the euro, which dropped 0.34 per cent to US$1.0151, heading back towards a 20-year intraday low hit on Friday, leaving the dollar index up 0.36 per cent at 107.3.

"The dollar is strengthening across the board, but dollar-yen is leading the move," said Mr Rodrigo Catril, currency strategist at National Australia Bank.

He said investors' move away from riskier assets had been supporting the dollar overall, while the yen was particularly pressured because of the combination of high US benchmark yields and Sunday's election result indicating there would be no change to Japan's expansionary economic policy.

The Bank of Japan's policy of keeping Japanese benchmark yields pinned down to support the economy, alongside high US interest rates, has been a major factor in the yen's recent weakness, and the resultant rise in prices has caused some anger from consumers.

However, the coalition led by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's Liberal Democratic Party increased its Upper House seats in Sunday's election, and Mr Catril said this could reduce some of the pressure to change course.

The US 10-year yield was last at 3.087 per cent, holding on to its gains from last week.

Away from Japan, fears about the global growth outlook, particularly as central banks look to curb runaway inflation, were pushing flows to safe havens.

"The (dollar) could remain expensive until the risks around elevated global inflation, European energy security and China's growth outlook have been resolved," said analysts at Barclays in a note to clients.

"This week's US CPI (consumer price index) will be an important piece of the puzzle as the Fed decides between 50 basis points and 75 basis points ahead of the July meeting."

US CPI data is due on Wednesday and markets would likely interpret a high reading as a sign that the Federal Reserve would need to raise rates even more aggressively to combat inflation.

With inflation rampant across much of the world, rate hikes are also expected this week from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand on Tuesday and the Bank of Canada on Thursday.

Energy concerns meant the euro was struggling against more than just the dollar and on Monday was trading at 0.85 British pence and 139 yen, just above last Friday's levels when it hit its lowest since late May against both currencies.