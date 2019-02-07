QBE appoints Jason Hammond Singapore-based CEO for Asia operations

SINGAPORE - Business insurance provider QBE has appointed Jason Hammond as chief executive officer (CEO) for its Asia operations, which includes markets such as Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, China, Macau and Hong Kong.

Based in Singapore, he reports to Richard Pryce, CEO of QBE International. Prior to the move, Mr Hammond was interim CEO for QBE North Asia.

His appointment comes as part of a recent restructure to "create a more aligned and customer-focused business", the media statement said. This follows QBE's announcement in October last year that it would streamline its business divisions to become more agile and customer-centred, and the creation of its QBE International Division comprising Europe and Asia operations, effective Jan 1, 2019.

"Jason brings extensive experience of managing large teams and a proven track record of strategic and operational management to his new role as Asia CEO. He will lead the new Asia structure across geographical and functional lines to help create a stronger and simpler QBE," Mr Pryce said.