Prudential group CEO Mike Wells to retire, search on for successor to be based in Asia

SINGAPORE (THE BUSINESS TIMES) - Prudential group chief executive officer Mike Wells will be retiring from his role at the end of March 2022, the insurance company announced in a bourse filing on Thursday (Feb 10).

He has also indicated to the board that he will not stand for re-election as a director at the next annual general meeting, the statement added.

Given the refocused nature of the business, the board is conducting a search for a group CEO to be based in Asia, which includes both internal and external candidates, Prudential said.

Current group chief financial officer and chief operating officer Mark FitzPatrick will become the interim group CEO, after which he intends to step down from the board and remain as an adviser for a period, the statement added. He has asked not to be considered for the permanent group CEO role.

Mr Wells first joined Prudential in 1995 and was named group CEO on June 1, 2015, having succeeded Mr Tidjane Thiam. During his tenure, he executed two strategic demergers and accelerated the development of an Asian shareholder base through an equity issuance on the Hong Kong stock exchange.

He will host the group's financial year 2021 results conference call on March 9 and meet investors after.

He will remain employed with the group until Feb 8 next year and be available to assist with a "planned and orderly transition", the statement noted. His shareholding will be subject to the share ownership guideline, which is 400 per cent of his current salary, for a period of two years after stepping down from the board.

On stepping down, Mr Wells said: "It has been a privilege to serve Prudential for the last 26 years. Having led the transformation of the group into an Asia and Africa-focused life and health insurer, now is the right time for me to hand over to an Asian-based team to take the company forward."

Separately, the company also announced that it has made two appointments with effect from end-March 2022.

Current group chief risk and compliance officer James Turner will succeed Mr FitzPatrick as group CFO, while Mr Avnish Kalra, chief risk officer for the group's Asian and African businesses, will take over Mr Turner's role as group chief risk and compliance officer, and join the group executive committee. Both will continue to be based in Hong Kong.