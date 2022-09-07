Programming to cyber security: what it takes to be a banker today

Students wanting to embark on a career in banking and finance after graduating are looking at an industry that is becoming more complex and demanding as financial systems and consumer needs evolve.

Technology and finance have become more intertwined with the digitalisation of banking, so today's bankers must cultivate a wider range of skill sets, including computer programming and cyber security, to be prepared for a role in the financial sector.

These trends and more were discussed at a forum organised by The Straits Times and global wealth manager UBS on Tuesday at UBS Singapore's office at 9 Penang Road.

Aimed at helping tertiary students prepare for careers in the sector, the inaugural ST-UBS Youth Finance Forum saw experts from UBS and the Institute of Banking and Finance (IBF) Singapore sharing tips on the skills, habits and attributes needed to become a successful banker.

The National University of Singapore (NUS) Business School is a supporting partner of the event.

UBS also sponsored two-year digital subscriptions to ST for the students, who included those from NUS, Nanyang Technological University and the local polytechnics.

On a panel discussing jobs in finance, Ms Tan Yan Wei, senior deputy director of workforce and talent development at IBF Singapore, said a growing number of financial service providers are hunting for workers with skills or experience in the technological aspects of finance.

Roles that are in demand include those of software engineers, cloud engineers and cyber-security risk managers, as well as relationship managers, carbon traders and environmental specialists, said Ms Tan.

She added that two essential skills job seekers must have when starting out in finance are data analytics, which helps businesses make informed decisions, and stakeholder engagement, which involves communication.

"You need to be able to engage with users, vendors and other stakeholders to make process improvements, so having communication skills is useful," she said.

Ms Joy Lim, executive director and market team head at UBS Global Wealth Management, agreed.

"Private bankers and client advisers must enjoy meeting people and have the tenacity needed to woo potential clients," she said.