Philippines, South Korea among most expensive countries for travellers to withdraw from ATM

SINGAPORE – The Philippines, South Korea and Thailand are the most expensive countries for travellers to withdraw cash at ATMs, according to fresh data from fintech giant Wise released on Tuesday.

ATM fees in these countries range from 2.13 per cent to 2.68 per cent, said Wise, which ranked ATM fees at Singaporeans’ favourite destinations.

However, travellers should not worry too much as they do not need to rely solely on cash.

Various payment modes such as multi-currency e-wallets and cards have sprung up in recent years, offering greater flexibility to holidaygoers.

Ms Lim Paik Wan, expansion lead for Asia-Pacific at Wise, said it is important to be aware of hidden costs when withdrawing cash overseas.

These costs often include foreign transaction fees and undisclosed mark-ups on exchange rates.

“Unassumingly small fees can add up. To put this in perspective, if someone withdrew $150 per day for a week in the Philippines, totalling $1,050, they’d pay the equivalent of $28.14 in fees,” she added.

Mr Atul Garg, principal founder and chief executive of cross-border payments company SingX, told The Straits Times earlier this year that the costs of ATM card withdrawals can go up to 3 per cent to 10 per cent.

There are three types of charges – by the ATM, the traveller’s card issuer, and a hidden foreign exchange mark-up.

He advised travellers to withdraw one large amount instead of several small amounts, and tap their bank’s overseas ATM networks to avoid fees.

Wise’s data showed that Malaysia, Switzerland and Indonesia are the cheapest countries for travellers to withdraw cash, with average ATM fees ranging from 0.02 per cent to 0.34 per cent.

The numbers are based on 3.8 million cash withdrawals made with a Wise card at third-party ATMs from September 2021 to August 2022.

Wise said travellers should check the fees charged by their card providers, some of whom offer free ATM withdrawals abroad up to a certain threshold.

“To save money, either exchange money before you travel or bring a multi-currency card to withdraw cash once you arrive. If there are several ATMs (overseas) within a short distance of each other, it may be worth comparing their rates, as fees will vary from bank to bank,” said Wise.

For example, travellers can use the Wise multi-currency debit card to withdraw money at ATMs worldwide for free twice a month for amounts less than $350.

Subsequent withdrawals are charged at $1.50 per transaction, and users will also be charged an additional 1.75 per cent if they take out more than $350 in a month.

Wise added that travellers should never withdraw money on a credit card as this involves high fees and interest.