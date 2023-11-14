OCBC to invest $30m in staff development over 3 years

SINGAPORE - OCBC Bank is investing $30 million over the next three years to help staff progress in their careers and prepare them, as well as the organisation, for future disruptions.

Senior leaders who volunteer will be trained and certified as career coaches as part of the new initiatives. Employees will also be able to tap an artificial intelligence-driven career marketplace to track their existing skill sets, identify job opportunities within the bank, and see the skills they need to acquire to get there.