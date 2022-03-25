OCBC to hire 1,500 tech staff over next 3 years as talent war heats up

SINGAPORE - OCBC Bank is planning to hire about 1,500 technology staff over the next three years, to accelerate digital transformation and drive growth.

The roles - which include application developers, cyber security experts, blockchain specialists and data scientists - will be filled across the OCBC Group which has entities in China, Hong Kong, Indonesia and Malaysia. But the majority of the positions will be based in Singapore, the bank's group chief operating officer Lim Khiang Tong told The Straits Times.