OCBC to hire 1,500 tech staff over next 3 years as talent war heats up

OCBC has been providing opportunities for staff with other roles to join the technology teams, said COO Mr Lim Khiang Tong. PHOTO: OCBC BANK
Senior Correspondent
Updated
Published
53 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE - OCBC Bank is planning to hire about 1,500 technology staff over the next three years, to accelerate digital transformation and drive growth.

The roles - which include application developers, cyber security experts, blockchain specialists and data scientists - will be filled across the OCBC Group which has entities in China, Hong Kong, Indonesia and Malaysia. But the majority of the positions will be based in Singapore, the bank's group chief operating officer Lim Khiang Tong told The Straits Times.

Already a subscriber? 

Dive deeper at $0.99/month

Want more exclusives, sharp insights into what's happening at home and abroad? Subscribe to stay informed.

ST One Digital Package - Monthly

$9.90 $0.99/month

No contract

$0.99/month for the first 3 months, $9.90/month thereafter. T&Cs apply.

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • 2-week e-paper archive so you never miss out on any topic that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top