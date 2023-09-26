OCBC to discontinue Pay Anyone app; services consolidated on main digital banking app

SINGAPORE - OCBC will discontinue the OCBC Pay Anyone app in October to provide an improved app experience, it said.

The Pay Anyone app was an avenue for OCBC customers to send funds to or receive funds from anyone with a PayNow account. Customers could also withdraw cash at OCBC ATMs without needing a card via the app.

All popular functions on the app have been consolidated on the OCBC Digital app, which is the bank’s mobile app for digital banking services, OCBC said on its website. These include local and overseas payments, transfers to contacts and cardless cash withdrawal from OCBC ATMs.

OCBC said it will give an update on the exact date of the app’s removal.

The bank has recommended customers to download the OCBC Digital app, adding that all past transactions – including those done on OCBC Pay Anyone – will be displayed in the account’s transaction history.

The move will likely be “relatively smooth” as the majority of its customers have both the OCBC Digital and OCBC Pay Anyone apps, said Mr Gary Wong, OCBC’s head of digital payments and ecosystems.

He added: “With the focus on the OCBC Digital app, we hope to give our customers a consolidated user experience where they only need one app to fulfil their banking needs.” THE BUSINESS TIMES