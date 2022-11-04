OCBC Q3 profit up 31% to record $1.6b on higher interest rates

SINGAPORE - OCBC Bank joined its peers DBS and UOB in reporting third-quarter earnings that reached a new high as its lending income was boosted by rising interest rates.

Singapore’s second-largest bank’s net profit stood at $1.6 billion, up 31 per cent from a year ago and 8 per cent from the second quarter.

Group chief executive Helen Wong said net interest income grew on higher net interest margin - a key gauge of a bank’s profitability - and loan growth was sustained.

“While subdued customer investment activity impacted wealth fees, we continued to attract net new money inflows into our wealth management franchise. Our portfolio quality remained resilient, and our investments to drive franchise growth, raise productivity and deliver operational efficiencies continue to yield positive results,” she said on Friday.

The lender’s quarterly net interest income surpassed $2 billion for the first time. It rose 44 per cent to $2.10 billion on the back of a 6 per cent growth in average asset balances and expansion of net interest margin (NIM).

NIM surged 54 basis points year-on-year to 2.06 per cent, with improved margins across the bank’s key markets as the increase in asset yields outpaced the rise in funding costs.

However, similar to its local peers, OCBC’s non-interest income remained weak as investors stayed cautious due to volatile markets.

Net fee income fell 20 per cent to $453 million, mainly due to lower wealth management fees from subdued customer activities. The decline was partly offset by growth in other fee segments including credit card, and loan and trade-related fees.

Net trading income of $194 million, largely comprising customer flow treasury income, was higher than the $83 million a year ago.

Life insurance profit from OCBC’s insurance arm Great Eastern Holdings stood at $318 million, up 21 per cent from a year ago, as higher interest rates had a net mark-to-market impact on the valuation of assets and liabilities in insurance funds.

The group’s wealth management income - from segments such as insurance, private banking and asset management - grew 21 per cent to $1.12 billion and made up 35 per cent of its income in the third quarter.

OCBC said positive inflows of net new money were offset by a decline in market valuations, and noted that its wealth management assets under management stood at $250 billion as at Sept 30, down 1 per cent from a year ago.

The bank also set aside general allowances for potential bad debts, at $76 million in the third quarter, in a nod to the uncertain economic climate and recession fears globally. In contrast, it wrote back or restored to profit $22 million in general allowances in the same period last year.

OCBC’s results wrap up local lenders’ earnings season. Larger peer DBS similarly posted on Thursday a record net profit of $2.24 billion - 32 per cent higher than a year ago - while UOB’s earnings last week jumped 34 per cent year on year to $1.4 billion.

But all three banks saw their share prices fall on Thursday as markets slumped after the Fed put paid to a near-term rate hike pause.