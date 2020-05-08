OCBC Q1 profit slumps 43% on lower insurance contributions, surge in provisions

SINGAPORE (THE BUSINESS TIMES) - OCBC's net profit sank 43 per cent to $698,000 for its first quarter, dragged down by non-operating losses in its insurance unit and a surge in provisions due to its oil and gas exposure and the deteriorating macroeconomic environment from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Total allowances went up from $249 million to $657 million for Q1 compared to a year ago. This consists of specific allowances of $275 million, largely made for a "Singapore based corporate customer in the oil trading sector".

It has been widely reported that Singapore's oil trading giant Hin Leong has collapsed amid a pile of debt. Singapore banks have a total exposure of about US$600 million (S$848 million) to Hin Leong, with OCBC's exposure reported at around US$220 million.

General allowances also soared to $382 million from $17 million previously, which includes forward-looking macroeconomic variable adjustments to buffer for stresses expected against the recessionary market outlook.

Its non-performing loans (NPL) ratio went up two basis points to 1.52 per cent in Q1 compared to a year ago, and up seven basis points from last quarter.

With allowances stripped out, OCBC group's operating profit still fell 12 per cent to $1.55 billion as insurance contributions dived 94 per cent due to unrealised mark-to-market losses.

 

