OCBC app offers video consultations with doctors

OCBC Bank is partnering seven medical groups on a mobile app that links to over 100 general practitioners (GPs) and specialists.

The HealthPass By OCBC app, which is also available to non-OCBC customers, lets users book video consultations with doctors and have medicine delivered to the doorstep.

The consultation fee is a flat $20 for each teleconsultation and in-clinic visit to a GP during normal operating hours. Patients pay a flat fee of $100 for the first teleconsultation or in-clinic visit with any of the 63 specialists from 21 areas, including gynaecology, paediatrics, cardiology, dermatology and oncology.

Medication and diagnostic procedures are charged separately.

The app integrates directly with clinic management systems and information is accessible only to users and their doctors, said OCBC. Patients can also access digital medical certificates, clinic invoices and laboratory results through the app.

Patients do not need to make physical cash or card payments. Once a credit or debit card is added to the app, payments are processed digitally, with the app also helping users to track all costs in one place.

OCBC said the flat consultation fees will benefit people without private coverage for outpatient clinic visits and those with longer-term medical needs.

OCBC's partners are Singapore Medical Group, StarMed Specialist Centre, Thomson Medical, Faith Medical Group, OneCare Medical Group, Etern Medical and True Medical.

Ann Williams