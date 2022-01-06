NTUC Income co-op to convert to a company amid stiffer competition in insurance industry

SINGAPORE - Singapore's second-largest health insurer NTUC Income plans to convert its legal structure from a co-operative to a company governed by the Companies Act, to give it a firmer footing amid increased competition in the industry.

Income said the planned corporatisation will give it more flexibility to raise funds for its expansion here and in the region, and enable it to offer more competitive products to customers.

Current policyholders will continue to have the same coverage, benefits and terms after the proposed exercise, and no action is required from them in the process, the co-op said on Thursday (Jan 6).

Income chief executive Andrew Yeo said Income will continue to cater to underserved customer segments such as the elderly, people with special needs, and migrant and gig workers.

"Income was initially set up to plug a social need to provide insurance for workers.... We continue to be steadfast on this purpose even as we embark on the corporatisation exercise," said Mr Yeo.

"More significantly, we will be even more responsive to changing customer needs via insurance solutions that speak to today's digital-first lifestyles and customers," he added.

Co-ops are membership-based enterprises that operate on the principles of self-help and mutual assistance. The members are also owners of the co-ops.

Currently, only trade unions and other co-ops can invest in Income, which was established in 1970 and is the only insurance co-op in Singapore.

Income has close to 700,000 policyholders, and ranks fourth in new business premiums from its health insurance business.

Income will transfer its existing insurance business and assets to the new company, Income Insurance Limited, and the co-op will then be liquidated. The proposed process will not change Income's organisational structure.

Existing institutional and ordinary members of Income who hold co-op shares will receive an equivalent number of shares in Income Insurance Limited, on a one-for-one basis, and their co-op shares will be cancelled.

Shareholders of the new company will have one vote per share. Under the new company, there will also no longer be a statutory cap on dividends and the new shares will not be capped at par value of $10 per share.

Income's nearly 16,000 ordinary shareholders will also receive a personal accident policy with a sum assured of $52,000 for three years.

Income added that employee roles, benefits and contracts will remain the same. Unionised employees will continue to be represented by the Singapore Insurance Employees' Union.

The exercise is expected to be completed in the second half of this year, subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.