No use of local credit cards by retail investors among S’pore crypto rules outlined by MAS

SINGAPORE – Retail customers dealing with Singapore-regulated providers of digital payment token (DPT) services will not be allowed to buy cryptocurrencies with local credit cards, and they will have to undergo risk awareness assessments of trading in DPTs, prices of which are volatile.

The measures are among the list of conditions set out by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) as it finalises its proposed rules for DPT service providers here.

The final measures, to take effect in phases from mid-2024 following legislative amendments, also state that crypto service providers are not to offer incentives such as free tokens to court retail users.

Crypto service providers are not allowed to offer financing, margin or leverage transactions.

There is also a limit to the value of cryptocurrencies in determining a customer’s net worth.

Under the rules, providers of crypto services will treat all customers but institutional investors as retail customers by default.

Retail investors refer to those who are not accredited or institutional investors.

Those who qualify as accredited investors have to opt in to be treated as one.

Currently, an accredited investor is someone with at least $2 million in net personal assets. Under the finalised rule in determining if an individual is eligible is an accredited investor, the regulator will recognise at least 50 per cent of the value of DPT holdings a person has to a cap of $200,000, or whichever is lower.

The original proposal was to fully exclude DPT holdings. This was to differentiate retail investors who made most of their money from crypto speculation from those with a diverse portfolio.

However, MAS says crypto players and financial institutions may choose to adjust the accredited investor threshold as long as they “achieve the same or more prudent outcome”.

Besides consumer safeguards, players must also adhere to business conduct rules.

They have to identify, mitigate and clearly disclose potential and actual conflicts of interest, publish policies, procedures and criteria that govern the listing of a DPT, as well as establish effective policies and procedures to handle customer complaints and resolve disputes.

MAS says crypto service providers should resolve disputes with retail customers through mediation, arbitration and litigation in the Singapore courts.

It notes that the providers may voluntarily engage the services of the Financial Industry Disputes Resolution Centre (Fidrec) as an alternative dispute resolution channel on an ad-hoc basis for an agreed case fee.