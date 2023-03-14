Nets now lets businesses accept Visa, Mastercard payments on its terminals

SINGAPORE – Merchants can now use their Nets terminals to accept Visa and Mastercard payments from their customers, following new agreements inked between the local company and both credit card networks.

“In the past, merchants needed to work with multiple parties to get access to local, Mastercard and Visa payment schemes,” said Nets on Tuesday. “This makes it more convenient for businesses, which will only need to liaise with a single payment service provider.”

Shops offering the Nets scheme can already accept overseas wallets and foreign card payments, such as MyDebit card, RuPay card, WeChat Pay app, PromptPay and Alipay+.

Nets also has existing arrangements to acquire merchants for American Express, Diners, Discover, JCB and UnionPay.

The payment provider said that small businesses with under $1 million in turnover will get competitive merchant discount rates if they add Mastercard and Visa payment options to their Nets scheme.

These rates refer to fees paid by merchants for the processing of debit card and credit card payments.

Nets declined to disclose the rates that merchants will incur under its Mastercard and Visa partnerships.

A pricing guide on its website shows that it charges a 0.8 per cent transaction fee for a Nets terminal and a fee of 2.99 per cent or 3.5 per cent, depending on the merchant’s sector, for credit card acceptance. These are in addition to monthly subscription fees.

Nets said that merchants can get “a unified view of transactions” across all their payment options when they consolidate their schemes with the company.

“This move is intended to reduce the hassle of administrative work and drive efficiency so that heartland business owners can free up time to focus on growing the business,” it added.

But some merchants are not too eager to add cards to their payment options.

Mr Justin Heah, 30, co-owner of Hundred Acre Creamery, finds it too expensive to accept such transactions across Nets, Visa and Mastercard. The gelato shop, which has outlets in Sunset Way and Tampines, allows customers to pay via QR codes and cash.

He added that QR codes allow the transaction to be fulfilled and the shop to be paid immediately, unlike card payments, which require processing time.

Mr Alan Lee, owner of G20 Banana, which sells goreng pisang (banana fritters) at Old Airport Road hawker centre, said his business receives a good 10 per cent of customers’ payments via PayNow.