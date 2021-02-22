Nets eyes larger footprint in online payments space

Nets group chief executive officer Lawrence Chan wants to take the company to its next level.
Nets group chief executive officer Lawrence Chan wants to take the company to its next level.
SINGAPORE - The ubiquity of Nets terminals - there are more than 130,000 of them in Singapore today - may find its equivalent in the online sphere, as the e-payment service provider's chief seeks to grow the company.

Nets group chief executive officer Lawrence Chan, who took over the company's reins in June last year, told The Straits Times in a recent interview: "Today, Nets is not strong enough online. That is something we've started to recognise and we have gone to our board for approval to invest in making ourselves even stronger online."

