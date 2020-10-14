More than 50 tech jobs for women at DBS virtual fair

Women hoping to land a technology job with DBS Bank can apply online at a hiring fair as the Republic's largest bank seeks to encourage more women here to build a career in tech.

More than 50 vacancies are available in 11 roles - including those of data engineers, scrum masters and full stack developers - at DBS' virtual career fair for women technologists, the bank said yesterday.

Applicants will go through an 80-minute online assessment for the roles they are applying for to gauge their technical and planning capabilities. The online assessments must be submitted by next Monday.

Shortlisted candidates will be invited to an online hiring day on Oct 31. They will learn more about the company, including its approach to gender diversity and what it is like to build a career as a female technologist at the bank. The next stage will be a virtual interview.

DBS managing director Soh Siew Choo said that women continue to be under-represented in the technology space globally.

DBS wants to proactively address this by building a pipeline of women technologists in Singapore, said Ms Soh, who is also the bank's head of consumer banking and big data analytics technology.

"We have an opportunity to lead by example and demonstrate what companies can do to nurture a more gender-balanced technology workforce," she said.

"Having balanced gender representation is also pivotal to our ongoing digital transformation, as it allows us to tap diverse ideas to develop differentiated and exceptional experiences for our customers."