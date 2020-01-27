Money FM Podcast: Sustainability and educational potential of e-hongbao

TAP/CLICK TO LISTEN: The Breakfast Huddle: Sustainability of new e-hongbao initiatives

15:03 mins

Synopsis: Any child will always look forward to getting hongbao (red packets with cash) from their loved ones. Hongbao has definitely evolved over the years and DBS Bank has introduced its loadable DBS QR Gift.

Mr Jeremy Soo, head of consumer banking group (Singapore) at DBS Bank and Mr Rohith Murthy, founder and country manager for SingSaver, share more on how parents can teach their children the value of hongbao and also, DBS' sustainability efforts with their QR initiative.

