Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance opens global digital hub in Singapore

SINGAPORE - Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance (MSI) has set up a global digital hub at its Asia regional office in Singapore on Feb 1, 2019.

The company said its Singapore digital hub will help develop the company's Asean digital initiatives and support the regional office, located at SGX Centre 2, in developing digital strategies.

It added the hub will "enhance customer experience" and "facilitate development of insurance products and services through collaboration with business partners and open innovation with start-ups".

MSI opened a second global digital hub in Tokyo on Friday. Both hubs will act as bases to support global digialisation efforts, it said.