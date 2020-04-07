MAS to adjust banks' capital requirements to help sustain lending amid Covid-19 pandemic

SINGAPORE (THE BUSINESS TIMES) - Banks will see their capital and liquidity requirements adjusted to help sustain their lending activities amid the Covid-19 pandemic, among other fresh measures announced by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) in a statement on Tuesday (April 7).

This move to ease requirements and supervisory programmes of financial institutions (FIs) is to enable them to focus on dealing with issues related to the virus outbreak and support their customers, said MAS.

FIs will be allowed to take into account the government's fiscal assistance and banks' relief measures in setting more realistic accounting loan loss allowances. FIs' implementation of the final set of Basel III reforms, margin requirements for non-centrally cleared derivatives, and other new regulations and policies, will also be deferred to ease their operational burden.

FIs will also get more latitude on submission timelines for regulatory reports and defer non-urgent industry projects, while regular onsite inspections and supervisory visits will be suspended till further notice.

The new measures will effectively put a stop to banks' share buyback activities. In its statement, MAS said that the release of capital buffers "should not be used to finance share buybacks during this period".

The three local banks - DBS, OCBC and UOB - have been on a share buyback spree in the past few months. In March, the trio had led a S$502 million buyback consideration tally on the Singapore Exchange, accounting for 88 per cent of the total.

Instead, MAS urged banks to utilise their capital buffers as appropriate to support their lending activities and flagged that "sustaining lending activities should take priority over discretionary distributions".

But Singapore's central bank "does not see a need to restrict banks' dividend policies", an approach that differs from the UK, where the Bank of England intervened with UK banks to cancel dividends.

In addition, MAS will allow full recognition of regulatory loss allowance reserves (RLAR) as Tier 2 Capital for banks to enhance their capacity to lend. RLAR is part of lenders' loss allowances, which are currently only granted limited recognition as Tier 2 Capital. The relief will apply until Sept 30, 2021, and may be extended if necessary.

Banks may also utilise their liquidity buffers as necessary to meet liquidity demands. To support banks' lending activities, MAS will adjust the net stable funding ratio requirement. The amount of stable funding that banks must maintain for loans to individuals and businesses that are maturing in less than six months will be halved from 50 per cent to 25 per cent. The relief will apply until Sept 30, 2021, and may also be extended.