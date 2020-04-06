MAS names Celine Sia assistant MD, will oversee new enterprise knowledge department

SINGAPORE - The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) on Monday (April 6) appointed Celine Sia assistant managing director (economics & knowledge management), and said he will oversee a newly-formed enterprise knowledge department.

The new department is tasked with strengthening knowledge and data management in the central bank.

In her new role, which took effect on Monday, Ms Sia will also oversee the economic analysis department and the economic surveillance & forecasting department.She was previously the executive director of the economic surveillance & forecasting department.

Her new responsibilities come under the economic policy group, which reports to Mr Edward Robinson, deputy managing director (economic policy).