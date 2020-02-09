MAS advises financial institutions on additional measures amid higher coronavirus outbreak alert level

SINGAPORE - Singapore's central bank has asked financial institutions here to take additional measures and precautions after the Government raised the alert level on the coronavirus outbreak.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said on Sunday morning (Feb 9) that financial institutions should anticipate and be prepared to manage any increase in demand for certain financial services - such as cash withdrawal or online financial services.

They should also inform customers promptly of the availability of services and operating hours.

While carrying out their business continuity plans, financial institutions should also "continue to maintain effective internal controls across their operations should split team arrangements be implemented", said the MAS. They should also monitor and support staff morale.

Its latest advisory to financial institutions, its third since last month, comes after Singapore raised its coronavirus alert level from yellow to orange on Friday and reported more cases not linked to previous infections or travel to China.

The MAS on Sunday also reminded financial institutions to remain vigilant on the cyber security front and beware of cyber threat actors taking advantage of the situation to conduct email scams, phishing and ransomware attacks.