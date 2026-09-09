Liquidators of 1MDB-linked companies sue DBS for $1.3b

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DBS, South-east Asia’s largest lender, rejected the claim and said it would fight it vigorously.

SINGAPORE – Liquidators of four companies linked to global 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) recovery efforts have sued DBS Bank, seeking an estimated $ 1.3 billion in damages, the bank said on Sept 9.

The claimants include the liquidators of four companies: Blackrock Commodities (Global), Platinum Global Luxury Services, Affinity Equity International Partners and TKIL Global Investments.

The liquidators did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

1MDB, a state fund co-founded by then prime minister Najib Razak in 2009, was at the heart of a global corruption scandal in which the US authorities said at least US$4.5 billion (S$5.7 billion) was misappropriated, sparking investigations and asset-recovery efforts worldwide.

At the time, there was no claim against DBS, according to the lender’s statement.

DBS, South-east Asia’s largest lender, rejected the claim and said it would fight it vigorously, adding that the company has made no provision for the lawsuit. REUTERS