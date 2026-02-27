Straitstimes.com header logo

Liquidation order for MBaer Merchant Bank is effective, Swiss watchdog says

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The US Treasury had threatened to cut the Swiss private bank’s access to the US financial system for breaching sanctions against Iran, Russia and Venezuela.

The US Treasury had threatened to cut the Swiss private bank’s access to the US financial system for breaching sanctions against Iran, Russia and Venezuela.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Google Preferred Source badge
  • Swiss regulator FINMA ordered MBaer Merchant Bank's liquidation after Washington threatened access to the US system for breaching sanctions.
  • FINMA found MBaer lacked adequate anti-money laundering measures and enabled clients to circumvent official asset freezes.
  • The regulator deemed the case "extremely serious," exposing the bank and Swiss financial centre to disproportionately high risks.

AI generated

BERN - Swiss financial regulator FINMA said on Feb 27 that a liquidation order for MBaer Merchant Bank was now effective after Washington threatened to cut the Swiss private bank’s access to the US financial system for breaching sanctions against Iran, Russia and Venezuela.

FINMA concluded enforcement proceedings against MBaer three weeks ago, but due to an MBaer appeal, which the bank withdrew on Feb 27, FINMA was previously unable to implement its own measures, it said.

In the course of its proceedings, FINMA found that the bank did not have adequate measures in place to combat money laundering and enabled clients to circumvent official asset freezes, it added.

“The case is extremely serious,” the regulator said.

“Through its conduct and inadequate organisation, (the bank) exposed itself and the Swiss financial centre to disproportionately high risks,” FINMA added. REUTERS

More on this topic
US threatens to cut off Swiss bank MBaer from financial system over alleged Iran, Russia, Venezuela ties
Swiss prosecutors drop probe into banking blog
See more on

Banks and financial institutions

Switzerland

United States

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.