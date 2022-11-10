Life insurance sales in Singapore up 12.8% in first nine months of 2022

SINGAPORE - Singapore’s life insurance industry recorded 1.5 million new policies taken up in the first nine months of 2022, representing a 12.8 per cent year-to-date increase.

This was despite the industry posting a 5.9 per cent fall in weighted new business premiums for the period to $3.87 billion, from $4.1 billion a year ago.

In a business update on Thursday (Nov 10), the Life Insurance Association, Singapore (LIA) said that single-premium products saw a 31.7 per cent fall in weighted premiums in Q3 FY2022 compared to the same period last year. The value fell to $514.2 million from $752.9 million, leading to a 3.9 per cent year-to-date dip in single weighted premiums.

The primary cause of the decline is global market volatility affecting investment-linked products, said the not-for-profit trade body. It added that rising interest rates intensified the competition for shorter-term endowment products.

Investment-linked products accounted for 22 per cent of the industry’s new sales. Participating and non-participating products made up 43 per cent and 35 per cent respectively.

Participating funds pool premiums paid under participating policies and policyholders receive “dividends” or “bonuses” through investment profits made by the life insurer.

Policyholders of policies within non-participating funds are not entitled to profits the fund makes. Instead, a linked fund pools premiums paid under investment-linked portfolios and invests in assets. Policyholders can sell their units in such a fund to make a profit if the fund’s investments perform well.

The mix of investment-linked, participating, and non-participating products in 9M FY2022 has remained stable from the year before, said LIA.

While the insurance industry saw a notable dip in weighted premiums for single-premium products, there was an uptick in annual premium product purchases.

Sales of annual premium products rose by 7.2 per cent in Q3 to $724.1 million, from $675.1 million in the same quarter the year before. This narrowed the year-to-date gap in annual weighted premiums – it currently stands at $1.91 billion, compared with $2.1 billion in 9M FY2021.

Among the new business premiums acquired in 9M FY2022, individual health insurance products contributed $255.8 million, down 4.6 per cent from $268.2 million a year ago.

Nonetheless, premiums for integrated shield plans (IPs) and riders rose quarter on quarter by 13 per cent to $86 million from $76.1 million. This indicates that IPs remain a priority health insurance product, said LIA.

Online purchases of insurance policies have also been on a steady rise. LIA recorded 603,116 online purchases amounting to $106 million in the first nine months of 2022, compared with 370,528 a year ago. The cost amounts to 2.7 per cent of the weighted new business premiums.