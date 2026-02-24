JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon says he will remain CEO for a few years

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

'I’m here for a few years as CEO, and maybe a few after that, as executive chairman,' JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon says.

NEW YORK – JPMorgan Chase chief executive officer (CEO) Jamie Dimon said on Feb 23 he will remain at the helm of the largest US bank for a “few years”.

“I’m here for a few years as CEO, and maybe a few after that, as executive chairman,” he added at the bank’s investor day event in New York.

The bank expects investment banking fees and markets revenue to log strong growth in the first quarter, easing concerns that a recent equity market sell-off has hit deal pipelines.

Investor concerns grew in recent weeks that a market rout in software and technology firms, driven by fears of AI disruption, would hurt mergers and acquisitions as well as the initial public offering plans of high-growth technology start-ups.

Allaying some of those concerns, JPMorgan said it expects investment banking fees to rise by a mid-teens percentage, potentially reaching the high teens in the first quarter.

“We started the year strong. Pipelines were very good, and it was broad-based. The one thing I will say in M&A (is that) there are powerful strategic drivers,” Mr Doug Petno, co-CEO of JPMorgan’s commercial and investment bank, said.

“I think a lot of these transactions will survive the volatility and carry on.”

JPMorgan expects markets revenue to increase by a mid-teens percentage in the current quarter.

Trading volumes typically surge during periods of market volatility, as sharp price swings drive hedging, repositioning portfolios and seizing short-term opportunities, lifting banks’ fees from markets businesses.

JPMorgan continued its run atop the investment banking league tables by earning the highest fees among banks globally in 2025, according to Dealogic.

AI investments

The bank kept its forecast for annual adjusted expenses unchanged at US$105 billion (S$133 billion) as it pushes ahead with plans to modernise branches and invest in AI technology.

It expects to spend US$19.8 billion on technology in 2026, up 10 per cent from a year earlier.

“We continue to invest in AI and we’re seeing tangible benefits in multiple areas. Machine learning and analytical AI have been driving improvements in revenue,” chief financial officer Jeremy Barnum said.

UBS analyst Erika Najarian in a note wrote that the market views banks – particularly money-centre lenders – as relative winners within financials from AI disruption.

The brokerage added that JPMorgan has consistently embraced technological shifts and that investors are “very keen” to hear its view not only on productivity gains from AI but also on its potential to drive revenue growth.

US consumer resilience

US banks have said that consumers are holding up well despite elevated interest rates and economic uncertainty, supporting card spending and keeping credit quality stable.

Large banks such as JPMorgan are seen as bellwethers for the US economy, and closely watched as they offer insights into the health of consumer spending, borrowing trends and business activity.

JPMorgan executive Marianne Lake said the bank had not seen any deterioration at the lower end of the US consumer bracket, nor any new trends. She added that “everything is solid” on the consumer front.

In January, JPMorgan reported a fourth-quarter profit that exceeded analysts’ estimates as its trading desk benefited from volatile markets. It beat Wall Street profit estimates in all four quarters of 2025, according to LSEG data.

The bank’s shares rose 34.4 per cent in 2025, outperforming an index tracking large-cap US lenders and the broader equities benchmark. REUTERS