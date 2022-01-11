JPMorgan's Dimon warns unvaccinated New York staff could be terminated

JPMorgan Chase's move is a further indication that banks are getting tougher on employees as they return to work. PHOTO: REUTERS
NEW YORK (REUTERS) - Unvaccinated New York-based staff at JPMorgan Chase risk losing their jobs, chief executive officer Jamie Dimon said on Monday (Jan 10) in a further indication that banks are getting tougher on employees as they return to work.

"If you aren't going to get vaxxed, you won't be able to work in that office. We're not going to pay you not to work in the office," Mr Dimon said. "We want people to get vaccinated."

Last week, Citigroup said staff in the United States who had not been vaccinated against Covid-19 by Jan 14 would be placed on unpaid leave and fired at the end of the month unless granted an exemption.

Asked about a possible hybrid work policy in the future by which employees split their time between home and the office, Mr Dimon said: "We don't have to answer this right away."

