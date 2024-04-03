JPMorgan Chase launches digital media business

The launch of the media business comes two years after JPMorgan acquired card-linking marketing platform Figg. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Apr 03, 2024, 09:40 PM
Published
Apr 03, 2024, 09:40 PM

BENGALURU - JPMorgan Chase on April 3 launched a new digital media business that would allow advertisers to target the Wall Street bank’s 80 million customers based on their spending data.

The new platform called Chase Media Solutions will combine the scale of a retail media network with Chase-owned transaction data that will help brands to precisely target customers, the company said.

The launch of the media business comes two years after JPMorgan acquired card-linking marketing platform Figg.

Chase Media said it has designed 30-day campaigns for its initial pilot partners including speciality coffee roaster Blue Bottle Coffee, fast food restaurant chain Whataburger, and budget airline Air Canada.

The largest US bank by assets is set to report its first-quarter results on April 12. REUTERS

More On This Topic
JPMorgan boosts quarterly dividend 9.5% after record profit
JPMorgan to hire in 2024 amid wealth and deal-making revival

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top