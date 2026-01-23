Straitstimes.com header logo

JPMorgan boosts CEO Jamie Dimon’s pay 10% to $55 million for 2025

Mr Dimon, 69, runs the biggest US bank, which notched its eighth consecutive year of record revenue, and is also one of the longest tenured CEOs atop Wall Street.

Mr Dimon, 69, runs the biggest US bank, which notched its eighth consecutive year of record revenue.

NEW YORK - JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted chief executive Jamie Dimon’s pay to US$43 million (S$55 million) for 2025, his 20th year atop the firm. 

The board awarded Mr Dimon a US$1.5 million base salary and US$41.5 million of performance-based incentive compensation, according to a filing on Jan 22. The total amounts to a 10.3 per cent increase from 2024, when Mr Dimon earned US$39 million. 

“As part of their evaluation and determination, the board considered Mr. Dimon’s continued development of top executives to lead for today and the future, his continued commitment to shareholders and his longstanding exemplary leadership of a premier financial services firm,” the filing said. 

In 2025, the bank opened a new tower in Park Avenue for its headquarters.

The bank has been benefiting from heightened volatility in markets fueling trading activity among its clients, as well as an uptick in dealmaking. In 2025, JPMorgan earned US$57 billion in net income, just short of its record in 2024. 

On the same day the board announced Mr Dimon’s pay bump, US President Donald Trump took aim at the bank.

Mr Trump sued JPMorgan and Mr Dimon

for at least US$5 billion over allegations that the lender stopped offering him and his businesses banking services for political reasons. BLOOMBERG

